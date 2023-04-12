Iranian delegation says embassy to be reopened in Riyadh

Iran and Saudi Arabia are planning to reopen their diplomatic missions in each other's countries as part of a rapprochement between the two long-time foes.



An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in preparation for this, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



Tehran is planning to open an Iranian embassy in Riyadh and a consulate in the coastal city of Jeddah by the end of June.



Diplomatic circles in Saudi Arabia also confirmed the visit of the Iranian delegation for this purpose.



The latest visit comes after a Saudi delegation travelled to Iran on Monday to discuss the reopening of diplomatic missions in Tehran and also in Mashhad in the north-east.



Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia-majority Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations in recent years. Both countries are struggling for political and military influence in the region.



A rapprochement could lead to major changes in the Gulf region, where both have struggled for political and military influence. The foreign ministers of both countries recently met for the first time in more than seven years after mediation by China.



