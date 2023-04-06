30 rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Israeli army

The Israeli army on Thursday said that at least 30 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its Iron Dome air defense system intercepted 15 of the rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Meanwhile, during a meeting held with senior military officials, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instructed the defense establishment to "advance all response options" to the rocket attacks from Lebanon.

According to Gallant's office, "a multi-arena review was conducted" on the incident, and the options will be presented to an upcoming security Cabinet meeting.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee blamed the Palestinian Hamas group for the rockets fired from Lebanon, but held the Lebanese government responsible as the rockets were "fired from its territories toward Israel."

The Israeli army also blamed the Palestinian Hamas group for the rocket barrage from Lebanon.

The army added in a previous statement that it has closed its airspace to civilian flights in northern Israel due to the rocket attacks.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is regularly updated on the security events and will conduct a situation assessment with the heads of the security establishment," a statement by Netanyahu's office said.

Most of the fired rockets are of Grad and Katyusha types, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

So far, there has been no immediate claim of responsibility from any group in Lebanon.





















