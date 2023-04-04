3,353 civilians killed by landmine explosions in Syria since 2011: NGO

Landmine explosions have killed 3,353 civilians in Syria since 2011, according to a human rights group on Tuesday.

In a report marking the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, the UK-based Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said 889 children and 335 women were among the victims.

The death toll also included eight medics, seven civil defense volunteers and nine journalists, the rights group said.

SNHR added that 382 civilians were killed by explosions of cluster munition remnants from attacks by regime and Russian forces.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

















