UAE sends over 9,940 tons of aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has delivered 9,940 tons of aid materials to Türkiye and Syria following the Feb. 6 earthquakes that killed thousands.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Emirati Defense Ministry said the aid was dispatched aboard 240 cargo planes and two ships.

"A second UAE ship carrying over 2,200 tons of aid arrived at the Port of Latakia as part of the UAE's post-quake recovery plan in Syria," the state news agency WAM reported.

The first Emirati ship loaded was humanitarian aid arrived in Syria on March 12.

The aid was sent as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 to support those affected by the quakes in Türkiye and Syria.

More than 50,000 people were killed in the deadly quakes in Türkiye, according to official figures.

The quakes also killed around 6,000 people in Syria, according to UN figures.