Saudi Arabia hopes to continue 'constructive dialogue' with Iran

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that it hopes to continue "constructive dialogue" with Iran in light of an agreement to resume diplomatic relations after officials of the two countries met in China.

In a meeting chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the capital Riyadh, the Saudi Cabinet expressed "hope to continue the constructive dialogue in accordance with the pillars and foundations included in the agreement, and in a way that benefits the two countries and the region in general and enhances regional and international peace and security," the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The agreement also includes adherence to "the principles and objectives of Charters of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international conventions and norms," it added.

Additionally, the deal covers resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries and affirming the principles of respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states, it said.

The Cabinet also emphasized the importance of security and stability in the region and the world and political solutions through dialogue.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed last week to resume ties after officials of the two countries met in China.

The two Persian Gulf neighbors severed diplomatic ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 over the execution of prominent Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

