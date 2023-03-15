Israel reportedly rejects visit by EU foreign policy chief amid tension

Israel has reportedly blocked a visit by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to the country over his criticism of Israeli policies against the Palestinians, according to local media.

"He does not deserve to come here," an anonymous political source told Army Radio on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, Borrell made several requests to visit Israel, but his request was not accepted.

Tension escalated between Israel and the EU foreign policy chief over his criticism of Israeli settlement building and home demolitions in the occupied West Bank.

"Settlements are illegal under international law and their expansion must stop, as well as demolitions and evictions of Palestinians from their homes," Borrel said in a speech at the EU parliament.

"The Israeli government must seriously counter the violence of settler extremists and hold perpetrators accountable," he added.

Last week, Borrell said in an article that Israeli settler violence was escalating against Palestinians and that Israeli military operations frequently caused death of Palestinian civilians.

There was no confirmation yet from Israel or the EU on refusing Borrell's visit.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen demanded Borrell during a phone call not to interference in Israel's internal affairs.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 80 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of this year. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.