EU calls for de-escalation in occupied Palestinian territory

The EU on Wednesday called for de-escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory.



In a statement released on behalf of the EU member states, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed "deep concerns" over the "increasing violence and extremism in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory" that has claimed an "appalling number" of victims, including children.



Borrell called for de-escalation, and urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to "refrain from actions that will increase the already high level of tension."



The statement also called on Israel to stop settlement expansion which is illegal under international law, and appealed to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of settler violence.



"Military operations must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law," Borrell stated.



He also called for an immediate end to "terror attacks."



"Peaceful coexistence between Christians, Jews and Muslims must be maintained," Borrell further said, demanding to maintain the status quo at the Holy Sites in Jerusalem.



Reaffirming the EU's commitment toward a two-state solution, the statement advocated for "a new perspective for peace" and welcomed the mediation efforts of the US, Jordan and Egypt.



Violence has escalated across the occupied territories in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.



At least 68 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in attacks during the same period.