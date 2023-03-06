Lebanon to question central bank governor on fraud charges next week

A Lebanese investigating judge has summoned central bank governor Riad Salameh for questioning on March 15 on corruption charges.

Judge Charbel Abou Samra will also question Salameh's brother Raja and his assistant Mariane Hoayek on accusations of embezzlement, money laundering, illicit enrichment and tax evasion, the official Lebanese News Agency reported.

Abou Samra took over the case late last month after another judge charged Salameh with embezzlement.

The bank governor denies the charges against him.

The charges are related to the misappropriation of more than $330 million from the Banque du Liban through a contract awarded to Raja Salameh.

In December 2022, Raja was released on bail after being detained for two months over the charges.

Several Lebanese parties blame Salameh for the collapse of the local currency.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been plagued by a crippling economic crisis that, according to the World Bank, is one of the worst the world has seen in modern times.













