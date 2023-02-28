EU condemns ‘deadly cycle of violence’ in occupied Palestinian territory

The EU on Tuesday condemned the "deadly cycle of violence" in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"The European Union is highly concerned by the continuously spiraling violence in the occupied Palestinian territory," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for the EU's diplomatic service, said in a statement.

The EU condemns the "terror attacks" in the West Bank on Sunday and Monday, in which three Israeli people lost their lives, as well as "the outbreak of settlers violence, which resulted in the killing of one Palestinian, injuring of several hundreds of Palestinians and (…) causing the unacceptable destruction of Palestinian property," the statement said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talked to Israeli and Palestinian authorities, urging them "to end this deadly cycle of violence, prevent further loss of life, ensure accountability and bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.

The statement also welcomed the role of Egypt, Jordan and the U.S. in "facilitating the talks and called on both parties to implement the commitments made.

Violence has escalated across the occupied territories in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, according to Palestinian figures. Twelve Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinians in the same period.