General strike over deadly attack by Israeli army paralyzes West Bank

A general strike on Thursday paralyzed all aspects of life in the West Bank to mourn the killing of 11 Palestinians in an Israeli military operation on Wednesday, in Nablus.

"The comprehensive strike is spreading across all governorates of the West Bank, and it is a form of resistance in the face of the Israeli occupation," Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Anadolu.

He condemned the military operation in Nablus as a "massacre," calling for international intervention to stop the Israeli "aggression."

Abu Youssef said rallies will be held on Thursday.

The strike includes shops, the transport and communication sector, education at schools and universities, banks and exchange offices, and government institutions.

On Wednesday, Palestinian forces and factions called for a "comprehensive strike in all provinces of the country to mourn the lives of the martyrs of Nablus, and to condemn the crimes of the Israeli occupation."

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said 11 Palestinians were killed including three elderly people and a minor, and over 100 injured, in a military operation carried out by the Israeli army in Nablus.



















