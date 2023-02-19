Israel refuses to sign agreement to regulate AI for military purposes

Israel has refused to sign an agreement that regulates the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military purposes, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

Over 60 countries signed the regulatory agreement, including China and Jordan, while Israel refused to endorse it, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The agreement was initiated by the first global summit on Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain, held in the Netherlands on February 15-16.

According to the daily, Washington seeks to subject the use of AI to international laws of war and other international legal obligations, and to ensure there is always human control when it comes to nuclear weapons technology.

Israel fears that being committed to the agreement "would place it in a disadvantage against its enemies," the newspaper said.