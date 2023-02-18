Lebanon plans to explore offshore Qana gas field this year

Lebanon plans to explore for gas in the offshore Qana field this summer, according to the country's energy minister.

"We expect positive results from the survey, but we must be realistic and await discovery," Walid Fayyad said in statements.

"Today, we reached an important milestone in oil and gas exploration in Block 9", which is located on the newly-defined southern maritime boundary, he added.

On Friday, a vessel completed an environmental survey in Block 9 in the Qana gas field.

"This step will be followed by the drilling process, which will begin late next summer, and if the results are positive, the exploration will begin," Fayyad said.

"The information shows that the Qana field in Block No. 9 is very promising," he added.

Last year in October, Lebanon and Israel signed a maritime demarcation deal following a two-year period of indirect negotiations under US mediation.















