Jordan to accelerate aid delivery to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Jordan plans to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the victims of two deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.



"The Jordan Hashemite charity organization is preparing 14 aid trucks to be sent to Syria," the organization's secretary-general, Hussein al-Shebli, said on Saturday.



"A plane loaded with humanitarian aid will also be flown to Türkiye on Monday," he added.



According to al-Shebli, the aid trucks will be delivered to the quake victims in Syria through UN organizations.



At least 40,642 people were killed and over 108,000 others injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.



The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye,Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.



In Syria, at least 5,840 people were killed in the earthquake disaster.