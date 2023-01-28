News Middle East Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the right-wing government in Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday for the fourth consecutive week.



The rally was held after two terror attacks in as many days, and some demonstrators lit candles in memory of the victims and observed a minute's silence for those killed.



As in past weeks, the protest was directed primarily against the government's planned reforms that will weaken the judicial system. According to the plans by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a majority in parliament should be able to pass a law, even if it violates the Basic Law in the opinion of the Supreme Court.



Levin also wants to change the composition of the body that appoints judges. The far-reaching changes could also play into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hands in his current corruption trial.



He accuses the Supreme Court of excessive interference in political decisions. Some experts have already warned of an end to democracy in the country if the plans are implemented.



Some protesters also criticized the country's treatment of Palestinians. "There is no democracy with occupation," one sign read, for example.



There have been regular protests against the government for several weeks, with more than 100,000 people joining a rally in Tel Aviv last weekend.



This week's protests come after seven people were killed in an attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday. On Saturday, a 13-year-old gunman shot and seriously injured two men in an Israeli settlement.









