Riyadh condemns terror attack against Israelis in unusual move

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s warning that the situation between Palestinians and Israelis will slide into further serious escalation," the Saudi ministry tweeted on Saturday, adding: "The Kingdom condemns all targeting of civilians."

Saudi Arabia condemned Friday night's terrorist attack in East Jerusalem which left several dead, marking a change from its usual policy towards Israel.



The influential Gulf state, which has no diplomatic ties with Israel, has, in the past, often commented on attacks on Palestinians, but not on those targeting Israelis.



In an Israeli settlement in East Jerusalem, an attacker shot dead seven people near a synagogue on Friday. Several people were injured. The attacker was killed while fleeing, according to police.









