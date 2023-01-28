2 Israelis injured in new attack in East Jerusalem

Two Israeli settlers were injured in a new shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday, according to local media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the attack took place near an Israeli settlement in Silwan town in the city.

One of the injured was reported in serious condition.

KAN said the attacker was "neutralized", without providing any further details.

The attack came hours after at least seven settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in an Israeli settlement in East Jerusalem Friday night.

On Thursday, nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Palestinian figures, nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire since the start of this year.






















