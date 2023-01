Lebanon's top prosecutor has charged the judge investigating a devastating 2020 Beirut port blast for "rebelling against the judiciary" and slapped him with a travel ban, a judicial official told AFP on Wednesday.

"Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat has charged investigative judge Tarek Bitar and banned him from travel for rebelling against the judiciary," the official said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.