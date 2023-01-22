Monitor: Several dead in building collapse in war-torn Syria

Thirteen people were killed when a residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday and rescue workers were searching for people believed still buried under the rubble, state media said.

The five-storey building in the Sheikh Maksoud district of Syria's second largest city collapsed due to water leakages that weakened its foundation, government officials were quoted as saying by state media.



At least 30 people were living in the building and most of them are believed to be still stuck under the rubble, the watchdog said.



Rescuers pulled out a 15-year-boy alive from under the debris while the search is ongoing for other survivors, the Britain-based observatory said.



The authorities have not yet made any official comment on the report.



A deadly civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011.