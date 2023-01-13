Israeli army chief claims Iran can make 4 nuclear bombs

Iran has amassed enough enriched nuclear material to make four bombs, according to Israel's outgoing military chief.

"Iran today has enough enriched material to produce four nuclear bombs, three at 20% and one at 60%," outgoing Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi told reporters, Israeli Public Broadcasting Organization KAN reported Friday.

He added that over the last year the Israeli army prepared three programs to launch an attack in Iran, as a retaliatory strike, unrelated to the nuclear program, to destroy the nuclear facilities supporting the nuclear project.

"If it comes to entering a major battle, military sites and additional sites will be included in the list of targets," he said. "We have been engaged in accelerating preparations to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in recent years, and many other types of targets."

Kochavi also said that there are thousands of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, ranging from underground arsenals to houses where missiles are hidden.

Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi will succeed Kochavi on Jan. 16, when his term of office expires.