Mine explosions kill 5 civilians in Yemen

Five civilians were killed Wednesday in two landmine explosions in war-torn Yemen, according to a Yemeni observatory.



A landmine exploded as three minors were grazing sheep in Nihm district, east of the capital Sanaa, killing two and injuring the third, the Yemeni Landmine Observatory said in a statement.



A mother and her two daughters were also killed in another landmine explosion in Ad-Durayhimi district, south of al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen, the Houthi-run National Mine Action Center said.



According to Yemeni officials, there are more than two million landmines planted across war-torn Yemen.



Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014 when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.



The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.






















