Three convicted sex offenders hanged in Adel Abad prison in Iranian city of Shiraz

Three convicted sex offenders were hanged in the Adel Abad prison in the Iranian city of Shiraz early on Thursday, the newspaper Etemad reported.



According to the report, the sentence had already been pronounced in the summer. The men were found to have raped and robbed several women in the previous year of the Iranian calendar.



Human rights activists have criticized the fact that the number of death sentences being carried out in Iran has increased significantly since President Ebrahim Raisi took office more than a year ago.



According to Amnesty International, at least 250 people were executed in the first half of 2022 alone, mainly for drug offences.



Two executions of participants in the ongoing nationwide demonstrations recently stunned observers and triggered international criticism.



























