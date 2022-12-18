Tunisia opposition alliance calls for president to resign

The leader of Tunisia's main opposition alliance on Sunday called on President Kais Saied to "leave immediately" following massive voter abstention in legislative elections.

Saturday's abstention rate of more than 91 percent "shows that very, very few Tunisians support Kais Saied's approach" and there is "great popular disavowal" of the process that began with Saied's seizure of executive powers in July 2021, when he froze parliament and dismissed Tunisia's prime minister, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, president of the National Salvation Front, told AFP in a telephone interview