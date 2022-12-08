Iraq to create new Border Guard Force

The Iraqi central government has started receiving applications for the new Border Guards Force to be established in the region between Türkiye and Iran.

Applications are submitted electronically, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Only applications from Erbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah will be considered for the Border Guard Force," said Maj. Gen Saad Maan, head of the Press and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Interior. "Our border areas in the Kurdish regional government (KRG) will be protected in coordination with the Peshmerga forces there."

Yahya Resul, a military spokesman for the prime minister, said Dec. 4 that "we will not allow Iraq to be used as a field of attack against neighboring countries."

"We have good relations with all neighboring countries and we aim to further strengthen these relations in line with our interests," he added.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani decided during a National Security Council meeting Nov. 23 to establish the new border guard force.