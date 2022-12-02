Turkish, Italian foreign ministers discuss latest developments in Ukraine and Libya

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Rome to discuss developments in Ukraine and Libya.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said they have "discussed developments in Ukraine and Libya as well as economic and defense industry cooperation" in the Italian capital.

The Turkish minister is in Italy to participate in the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference as he will deliver a speech on Türkiye's foreign policy regarding regional and international issues, in the MED Dialogue Session on Friday.