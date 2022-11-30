Israel’s Lapid slams politicians’ incitement against army commanders

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday slammed what he described as "wild incitement" against commanders of the Israeli army.

Lapid's statement was made in response to criticism of extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir to the army punishment of soldiers who assaulted Israeli activists last week in the West Bank city of Hebron.

"The wild incitement led by the [incoming] ministers and MKs [lawmakers] against the chief of staff [...] is dangerous and destructive and is at the head of the new government," Lapid said in a statement.

"The new government has not yet taken office and its ministers are already inciting the IDF [Israeli army] soldiers against their commanders," Lapid added.

Ben-Gvir, who heads the far-right Jewish Strength Party, is expected to become Israel's national security minister in the upcoming Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is currently in the process of consultation with right-wing parties to form the upcoming Israeli government, as his coalition secured a simple parliamentary majority that allows him to form the government.