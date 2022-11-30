Israeli army chief warns politicians against interfering in military decisions

The Israeli chief of General Staff on Wednesday warned Israeli politicians against intervening in military decisions.

Aviv Kochavi's statement was made in response to extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir's criticism of the army punishing soldiers who assaulted Israeli activists last week in Hebron, a city in the southern occupied West Bank.

The army's punishment of the soldiers was met with condemnation by far-right activists, including threats to the army chief.

"We will not allow any politician, from either the right or the left, to interfere in command decisions, or the use of the army to promote a political agenda," Kochavi said.

He added that soldiers' conduct and actions will be handled within the army, free of any political considerations.

"Political interference in the IDF (Israeli army) directly harms the army's ability to carry out its tasks, and its legitimacy," Kochavi warned.

Ben-Gvir, who heads the far-right Jewish Strength party, is expected to assume the national security ministry portfolio in the upcoming Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is currently in the process of consultation with right-wing parties to form the incoming Israeli government, as his coalition secured a simple parliamentary majority that allows him to form one.































