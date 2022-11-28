Israel arrests 3 soldiers for throwing bomb on Palestinian home

The Israeli army on Monday arrested three soldiers for throwing an explosive device at a Palestinian house in the occupied West Bank, according to the military.

"A number of army soldiers were arrested, on Monday, on suspicion of throwing an explosive device at a Palestinian house in the Bethlehem area," a military statement said.

"An investigation has been initiated," the statement said, without providing further details about the incident.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the three soldiers were from the Druze community.









