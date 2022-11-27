Türkiye 'neutralizes' 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq operation over past 2 days

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 13 PKK terrorists over the last two days as part of its cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the national defense minister said Sunday.

This came after two Turkish soldiers were killed Saturday during ongoing Operation Claw-Lock in the Zap region.



The operation was launched by Turkish commandos against terrorists attempting to escape from the region after Saturday's attack, Hulusi Akar said at a video conference meeting with the commanders of the units participating in the Operation Claw-Lock.

"Among the neutralized terrorists are the traitors who carried out the attack," Akar said.

A total of 480 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Claw-Lock, he added.

Two soldiers were "martyred and three others injured as a result of harassing fire by the members of the separatist terrorist organization" during Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.