Israeli army demolishes 3 more Palestinian-owned homes in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army demolished three Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a local NGO.

The structures were razed in the town of Minya, southwest of Bethlehem, the Commission Against the Wall and Settlements NGO said in a statement.

Israeli authorities cited lack of building permits for the demolitions.

The three homes are located in Area C, which constitutes about 60% of the West Bank.

Area C is currently home to 300,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom are Bedouins and herding communities who predominantly live in tents, caravans, and caves.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions -- Area A, B, and C.

Israel prevents Palestinians from carrying out construction projects in Area C, which falls under Israel's administrative and security control.





