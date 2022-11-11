News Middle East Human rights group: at least 330 killed in Iran protests

At least 330 people have been killed in the protests in Iran in the last two months, according to estimates by U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).



Among the dead were 50 minors and 39 security forces, HRANA reported on Friday. Nearly 15,000 people have been arrested.



The protests have affected more than 130 cities in the country since they began mid-September.



Meanwhile, the violent actions of Iranian security forces again caused outrage in the country.



In the city of Rasht near the Caspian Sea, police and Basij militia cracked down on a gathering on Thursday, according to residents of the province.



A young woman was reportedly seriously injured by gunshots.



In a popular pedestrian area, mainly young people had celebrated with loud music and dancing. After being asked to end the gathering, security forces allegedly used tear gas.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian again warned the international community against interfering in internal affairs.



After a phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guteres, Amirabdollahian warned of "negative effects" on cooperation with the West. The call came ahead of a planned special session of the UN Human Rights Council to deal with state violence against the protests in Iran.



The protests in Iran were triggered by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini.



The morality police had arrested her for allegedly not complying with the compulsory regulations for wearing a headscarf. The woman died in police custody on 16 September.



Since her death, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the repressive course of the government and the Islamic system of rule.




































