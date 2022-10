Iraq's Sadrist camp refuses to take part in next govt

Iraqi firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr's movement on Saturday announced its refusal to join a new government being formed by prime minister-designate Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

"We stress our firm and clear refusal for any of our affiliates to participate... in this government formation led by the current candidate," Mohammed Saleh al-Iraqi, a close associate of Sadr's, said in a statement posted on Twitter.