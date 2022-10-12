16 dead as bus catches fire in southern Pakistan

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured when a fire break out in their bus near southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred in Nooriabad, an industrial town located some 98 kilometers (61 miles) from Karachi, the country's commercial capital.

The deceased and injured are said to be the victims of devastating floods that inundated a third of the country in late September.

They were returning to their hometown from a shelter camp in Karachi, where they had been moved due to massive flooding in September.

Initial investigation suggested that the fire was result of a short circuit, the police said.

Health authorities fear a rise in death toll as several injured are stated to be in critical condition.





