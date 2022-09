US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim of Western sabotage in the leaks of the Nord Stream gas pipelines "absurd" and "outrageous."

"I really have nothing to say to the absurd allegation from President Putin that we are or other partners or allies are somehow responsible for this," Blinken said, denouncing the "outrageous misinformation and disinformation campaigns" of Moscow.