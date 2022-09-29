Deadly raid at refugee camp highlights need for Israel-Palestine talks: EU official

A Palestinian man checks the site of damage following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 28, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

A deadly Israeli police raid at a refugee camp highlights the need to relaunch talks between Israel and Palestine because "ordinary people are paying the price" in the peace process between the two sides, a EU's foreign affairs spokesman said Thursday.

Peter Stano told reporters at a European Commission's news conference that the "EU follows the events at the occupied (Palestinian) territories with concern."

"These unfortunate incidents, all this unnecessary loss of lives, damage to property, injuries on both sides only underline the need for both sides to really re-engage in meaningful direct negotiations," he said.

His comments follow the deadly raid where at least four Palestinians were killed Wednesday and 44 injured in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli authorities said they were targeting two Palestinians involved in recent shootings.