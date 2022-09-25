Palestinians held by Israel start hunger strike to protest indefinite detention

Thirty Palestinians held by Israel staged a hunger strike on Sunday to protest their indefinite detention.

"The strike aims to fulfil the demands of the detainees" for ending their administrative detention in Ofer prison west of Ramallah, Qadura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society NGO, told a press conference.

All the detainees are members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Fares expected more Palestinian detainees to join the hunger strike in coming days.

The policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to Palestinian figures, there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 780 held without charge or trial.

For years, Palestinians jailed by Israel have used these protests to demand better living conditions and an end to indefinite detentions.