Hamas: Al-Aqsa Mosque being subjected to most dangerous attacks in history

Al-Aqsa Mosque is suffering the "most dangerous" attacks in its history since the Jewish occupation of Jerusalem began, Palestinian group Hamas said Sunday.

Hamas spokesman Abdullatif al-Kanu said in a statement that the resistance forces will never forsake their responsibilities towards al-Aqsa.

Emphasizing that the mosque has been subjected to the most dangerous and wide-ranging attacks since the Jewish occupation, he said that the raids of Jewish settlers are a new attempt to make the Muslim holy site Jewish.

He urged Palestinians to gather and stand guard at al-Aqsa to counter the Jewish raids.

He added that Israel will be responsible for what happens in the mosque.

Hazem Qasem, another Hamas spokesman, told Anadolu Agency that the raid on al-Aqsa during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah is against international norms and rules. It provoked the feelings of the Arab and Islamic world, he added.

"Israel is waging a systematic war against holy places by targeting the identity of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque. The attitude of the resistance forces on this issue will be shaped according to Israel's actions," he said.

Israeli authorities have allowed incursions by Jewish settlers at the mosque compound since 2003, despite repeated objections and warnings by Palestinian religious authorities as the visits provoke Muslim worshippers.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

In 1980, it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.