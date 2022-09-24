More than 700 hundred people arrested during protests in Iran

More than 700 people have been arrested during demonstrations in northern Iran, according to the local police chief.



"We have arrested and detained 739 rioters, including 60 women," Gilan province police chief Asisiollah Maleki said on Saturday. Several weapons, ammunition and explosives were also seized during the arrests, the police chief said, according to state news agency Irna.



According to Maleki, the arrested demonstrators were responsible for injuring more than 100 police officers and damages to public facilities.



Threatening the security of Gilan province is not acceptable, the police chief said, adding that local officers would crack down on the protests.



Demonstrations and unrest broke out in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin, who was arrested on September 13 for violating the strict Islamic dress code. She fell into a coma and died in hospital days later, but it is unclear what caused her death.



