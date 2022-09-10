73 Palestinians die in Israeli custody due to medical negligence: NGO

An Israeli prison guard keeps watch from a tower at Ayalon prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv February 13, 2013. (File Photo)

At least 73 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody due to medical negligence since 1967, a local NGO said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said the latest victim was Palestinian female Sa'diya Farajallah, who died in Israeli custody in June.

"Israel is still holding the bodies of nine Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli custody," it added.

According to the NGO, 600 ill Palestinians are still held by Israel, including 200 who suffer chronic diseases.

"There are 23 cancer patients among detainees held by Israel," it added.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 31 female detainees, along with around 700 detainees held without charge or trial.





















