Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, authorities said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in areas of Operation Claw-Lock and Operation Claw-Lightning, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

"Neither north of Iraq nor north of Syria is safe for terrorists," the ministry stated, underscoring: "We are determined to end terror."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Operation Pence-Simsek is among a series of offensives Türkiye has carried out since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.