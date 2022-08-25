'Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli prison may die at any time'

The wife of a Palestinian detainee said Thursday that her husband's "health condition is very dangerous, and he may lose his life at any moment" to an ongoing hunger strike that has lasted 166 days.

Dalal Awawdeh said Khalil Awawdeh's detention amounts to a "decision to kill him" and expressed fears of losing her husband "at any time." She urged "rapid international intervention to release him."

"Khalil was arrested without any charges and transferred to administrative detention. His only demand is to live a normal life," she said.

Awawdeh pointed out that Israeli authorities refused to allow her and his family to visit him, despite a decision by the Israeli Supreme Court.

Israel froze Awawdeh's administrative detention Friday, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Club, an NGO which supports political prisoners in Israeli occupation jails.

The move "does not mean the cancellation of administrative detention," as Awawda demands, said the Club.

As part of an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that brought a recent Israeli offensive on Gaza to a halt, Cairo said it will seek to ensure the release of Awawdeh and that of Islamic Jihad detainee Bassam Al-Saadi.