Israel says to work ‘to bring down’ Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday reiterated opposition to a forthcoming nuclear deal between the West and Iran.



Israel is opposed to the proposed deal and will "work to bring it down" Gantz said in statements cited by public broadcaster KAN.



He said the deal is bad in terms of "enrichment capacity, development of nuclear capabilities and weapons systems."



The Israeli minister said he had discussed the Iran nuclear deal with US President Joe Biden during his recent visit to Washington.



Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.



On Monday, Iran cited "good progress" in talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with the West.



Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure campaign" on Tehran.