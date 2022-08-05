Rockets fired from Gaza to many areas in Israel

Armed wing of Islamic Jihad responds to Israeli attacks on civilian earlier today.

The military wing of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said Friday that it has targeted Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities with many rockets in response to Israeli attacks on civilian settlements in Gaza and targeting Tayseer al-Jabari, a leader in the jihad.

It said the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Beersheba, and Sderot were targeted.

The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of their offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 9, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 55 others have been injured.

Tensions have been running high since last week after Israeli forces kidnapped a leader from Islamic Jihad in the west bank.