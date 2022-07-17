Turkish soldier killed during anti-terror operation in N. Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Infantry Specialist Sgt. Selahattin Taşkın succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after terrorists opened fire in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the ministry.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

Meanwhile, two more PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassing fire at Turkish soldiers, were also "neutralized" by the Turkish security forces in the operation zone.

"Our operations will continue unabated," the ministry stated.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.