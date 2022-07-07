Israel signs $3 billion arms deals since normalization accords

-Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday Israel has signed arms deals worth more than $3 billion with countries in the region since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 with Arab countries.



Gantz said Israeli Defense Ministry personnel held about 150 meetings with "their counterparts in regional countries, excluding Egypt and Jordan," according to Haaretz newspaper.



He, however, didn't mention the names of the countries that signed the arms deals or held security meetings with Israel.



Gantz, meanwhile, called for enhancing regional cooperation against Iran ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region. He said the US president's visit sends a strong message to Israel's enemies and "strengthens Israel's position."



In 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan signed US-sponsored deals to normalize relations with Israel, in which came to be known as "Abraham Accords."



The deals have drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.