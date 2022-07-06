Turkish troops 'neutralize' 20 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" another 20 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in Türkiye's anti-terror operations Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.





















