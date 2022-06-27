5 injured in twin car bombings in northern Syria

At least five civilians were injured in two separate car bomb blasts in the Jarablus district of northern Syria on Monday.

According to preliminary information, terrorists detonated two vehicles filled with explosives simultaneously in Tal Ali and Salja villages in the district, which was liberated from ISIS/Daesh terrorists in September 2016 as part of Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror offensive, Operation Euphrates Shield.

The aim of the operation, which ended in March 2017, was to eradicate terrorists from Syria's border territories with Türkiye.

The injured civilians were taken to local hospitals.

Security authorities are investigating whether the YPG/PKK terror group was involved in the terror attack.

Separately, the YPG/PKK carried out rocket attacks on the outskirts of Jarablus on Monday morning, injuring at least three people.

The terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tal Rifat areas in Syria.