'Terrorist' arrested after knife attacks on security personnel in Tunisia

A "terrorist" who targeted security personnel in knife attacks in the capital Tunis has been arrested, Tunisian authorities said on Friday.

The suspect used a large knife to stab security personnel in Tunis around dawn on Friday, according to a statement.

He targeted a security guard and other personnel before hiding in a building, the statement said, without giving specific details on the number of people wounded or the nature of their injuries.

Since May 2011, Tunisia has seen sporadic terrorist attacks that peaked in early 2013, claiming the lives of dozens of security and military personnel, as well as foreign tourists.