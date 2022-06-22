Israel in a period of 'political instability', need to preserve 'security stability': Prime Minister

Despite political instability, Israel's security must be preserved, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

"We are in a period of political instability but the security stability must be preserved," Naftali Bennett said during a visit to the Israel Defense Forces' Gaza division headquarters, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Bennett said Israelis in cities such as Sderot and Ashkelon and the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip have had the "quietest year" in the past 15 years.

"The new normal in the south is quiet, security, and normal life … There are new families and new homes are being built here," he said.

Bennett wished that the peace experienced during the last year would continue in the coming years.

On Monday evening, Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced an agreement to dissolve the Knesset and go for early elections.

It will be Israel's fifth election in three-and-a-half years.

In a joint statement, Bennett and Lapid said they would bring a bill to dissolve parliament for an early election likely to be held on Oct. 25.

If the Knesset approves the bill early next week, Lapid will become the head of a transitional government until a new Cabinet is formed after the polls.