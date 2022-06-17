Al Jazeera probe proves Palestinian journalist Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli fire

Al Jazeera network has published a photo of a bullet it said killed its correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh , while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

An investigation conducted by the media network and published on its website stated that "the green-tipped bullet was designed to pierce armor and is used in an M4 rifle."

It pointed out that "the bullet was analyzed using 3D models and, according to experts, it was 5.56mm caliber-the same used by Israeli forces."

Citing experts, Al Jazeera said the bullet was "designed and manufactured in the United States."

In its investigation, Al Jazeera re-simulated the incident using 3D technology to learn more about the type of bullet used, its caliber, and the type of guns that fired this type of round.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist with American citizenship, was killed on May 11 in Jenin while covering an Israeli raid.

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.





