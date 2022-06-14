Palestine calls for saving two-state solution

-Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh met with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday where they discussed developments in the Palestinian territories.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the talks, Shtayyeh said he briefed the Italian premier on Israeli escalations, including "incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, settlement building and daily systematic killings."

At least 65 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of this year, according to Palestinian estimates.

Shtayyeh called for taking measures to save the two-states solution to end the decades-long Middle East conflict.

The Palestinian premier said both sides signed five agreements worth of $17 million in the fields of economy, agriculture and culture.

Draghi, for his part, said Italy will continue its support to the Palestinian Authority in partnership with the European Union countries.

US-sponsored peace talks collapsed in 2014 over Israel's refusal to halt settlement building and release Palestinians imprisoned before 1993.